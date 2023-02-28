Some residents in Jupiter unhappy with new trash can sizes

John McGill got his new 96-gallon Waste Management trash can about two weeks. He said he has good reason to get the largest option.

"I can roll it out to the street one time instead of two times," he said.

Before residents could use any old trash can and put it out for pick up.

However, about a year ago, the Town of Jupiter was notified by Waste Management that their contract was expiring. The town eventually resigned a new contract with them and that's when the new, blue trash cans showed up.

"The town did have to make a change to the current cans that are being delivered," Shawn Green with the Town of Jupiter said.

When it comes to trash cans in the Town of Jupiter, there are two options— the 96-gallon and the 64-gallon.

But not everyone is happy with the choices of trash cans available. Green said people have complained about the sizes, but he said there's good reason for them.

"It does have to be a certain size can that the automated arm can reach out and pick up," he said.

McGill said he's happy with the choice by the city.

"My old one is probably 65, which I've had for a decade," he said. "I wouldn't want anything smaller than that, because it doesn't fit two bags of garbage in it then."

Green said trash pickup is twice a week.

Starting Wednesday all trash must be in the blue cans, or it won't be picked up.

