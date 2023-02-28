Some residents in Jupiter unhappy with new trash can sizes

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

John McGill got his new 96-gallon Waste Management trash can about two weeks. He said he has good reason to get the largest option.

"I can roll it out to the street one time instead of two times," he said.

Before residents could use any old trash can and put it out for pick up.

However, about a year ago, the Town of Jupiter was notified by Waste Management that their contract was expiring. The town eventually resigned a new contract with them and that's when the new, blue trash cans showed up.

"The town did have to make a change to the current cans that are being delivered," Shawn Green with the Town of Jupiter said.

When it comes to trash cans in the Town of Jupiter, there are two options— the 96-gallon and the 64-gallon.

But not everyone is happy with the choices of trash cans available. Green said people have complained about the sizes, but he said there's good reason for them.

"It does have to be a certain size can that the automated arm can reach out and pick up," he said.

McGill said he's happy with the choice by the city.

"My old one is probably 65, which I've had for a decade," he said. "I wouldn't want anything smaller than that, because it doesn't fit two bags of garbage in it then."

Green said trash pickup is twice a week.

Starting Wednesday all trash must be in the blue cans, or it won't be picked up.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant
Buc-ee’s to open third location in Florida
'Really big' blob of seaweed headed toward Florida
The police officer said he was compelled to take action so a child or someone walking their dog...
WATCH: Officer wrangles alligator from family neighborhood
A for rent sign is posted on a building in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt...
Family moves into dream rental home, finds out it was all a scam

Latest News

Fla. lawmaker wants to ‘cancel the Democratic Party’ for past slavery stance
'Potential explosive device' closes portion of Boca Raton road
Victims of 2020 fake farm loans now being asked to pay up
Dog stranded on Memorial Island captured by Vero Beach police