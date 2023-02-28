West Palm Beach non-profit inspiring children through dance fitness

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Every week this month, kids at Allamanda Elementary School are learning from leaders making a difference in the community, as part of Black History Month.

On Monday, Will Romelus, executive director of Digital Vibez, stopped by. His nonprofit aims to inspire children through dance fitness, technology and the arts.

Romelus got the kids up and moving, and talked to them about making good choices as they head to middle school.

"So, the first step is to get the kids up and moving, get them to feel good, doing all of those variety of easy dances," he said. "Then after I get their attention, I'm able to talk to share with them the different signs of peer pressure."

You can meet members of the Digital Vibez team on March 11, at their wellness festival at The Square in downtown West Palm Beach. The District Fit festival will focus on mindful practices, physical fitness, and a health-conscious lifestyle.

For more information, click here.

