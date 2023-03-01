3 men arrested in fatal shooting in November

Three men have been arrested in the shooting death of a man in Pahokee in November.

Drake E. Hamilton, 19, of Wellington; Thomas B. Murvin, 19, of Pahokee; and Larry Dunnon, 27, Belle Glade, face charges of first-degree murder, delinquent possession of a firearm and false report of a capital felony crime.

The fatal victim has not been identified.

All three suspects were booked into the main Palm Beach County jail Monday.

Murvin and Dunnon appeared in court Tuesday and were denied bond. Hamilton wasn't in court but remains in jail.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived in the 400 block of North Coconut Road on Nov. 19 and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to a hospital for treatment but officials said one of the patients died upon arrival.

Dunnon accidentally shot his accomplice, Murvin, who was paralyzed from the waist down, PBSO said. He appeared in a wheelchair during his court appearance.

Thomas B. Murvin sits in a wheelchair as he faces a judge after his arrest in connection with a fatal shooting, Feb. 28, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Hamilton drove Murvin and Dunnon to the area to shoot the man, according to the arrest report.

"It was rumored (victim's name blacked out) to be involved in the disappearance of Johnny Worthens, a relative of Dunnon," according to the arrest report. "The men reportedly told investigators it was a drug deal gone wrong, but detectives say that was not the case."

