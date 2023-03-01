3 men charged in fatal shooting in November

Three men have been charged in the shooting death of a man in Pahokee in November on Tuesday.

Drake E. Hamilton, 19, of Wellington; Thomas B. Murvin, 19, of Pahokee; and Larry Dunnon, 27, Belle Glade, were charged with first-degree murder, delinquent possession of a firearm and fale report of a capital felony crime.

The fatal victim has not been identified.

All three suspects were booked into the Palm Beach County jail Monday.

Murvin and Dunnon appeared in court Tuesday and they were denied bond. Hamilton wasn't in court but he remains in jail.

At 12:45 a.m. Nov. 19, deputies arrived in the 400 block of North Coconut Road and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment but officials said one of the patients died upon arrival.

Dunnon accidentally shot his accomplice, Murvin, who was paralyzed from the waist down, PBSO said. He appeared in a wheelchair in his court appearance.

Hamilton drove Murvin and Dunnon to the area to shoot the man, according to the arrest report.

"It was rumored (victim's name blacked out) to be involved in the disappearance of Johnny Worthens, a relative of Dunnon," according to the arrest report. "The men reportedly told investigators it was a drug deal gone wrong, but detectives say that was not the case."

