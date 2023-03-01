Automated alert helps deputies rescue crash victim

Technology helped deputies find and rescue a driver who crashed a vehicle into a Martin County canal overnight, according to the sheriff's office.

In a Facebook post, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said dispatch received an automated crash distress signal from an unknown cellphone.

They said the phone alerted them to only the longitude and latitude of the incident.

Dispatchers were then able to get a Google map location using those coordinates to dispatch deputies to the scene near Indiantown.

Watch video of the rescue below:

When deputies arrived at the area, they found a vehicle upside down in a canal. They said they could hear cries for help coming from inside the vehicle.

The sheriff's office said deputies jumped into the water and rescued an injured man. The victim was taken to a hospital where he is expected to recover.

"We would like to commend our brave deputies and incredible dispatchers for their perseverance and bravery locating and rescuing this crash victim using only coordinates automatically launched from the victim's phone," the Facebook post said.

