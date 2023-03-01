Brightline begins testing trains up to 125 mph along Orlando corridor

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Brightline has begun high-speed testing of its trains, this time reaching speeds of up to 125 mph between Orlando International Airport and Cocoa.

The testing began Wednesday along a new 35-mile dedicated rail corridor that runs parallel to the Beachline Expressway in Orange and Brevard counties.

High-speed testing has been intermittently taking place for months in preparation for Brightline's Orlando expansion, but this is the first time that trains would surpass 110 mph.

Brightline noted that there are no public railroad crossings along this stretch.

Meanwhile, Brightline continues to conduct speed tests of up to 110 mph throughout the Treasure Coast and south to West Palm Beach.

Testing is expected to take place daily between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. throughout the spring.

Brightline recently opened two new stations in Boca Raton and Aventura. The Orlando leg is expected to open sometime later this year.

