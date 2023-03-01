Lockdown lifted after toy gun found on Palm Beach Gardens school campus
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
A toy gun prompted a lockdown Wednesday afternoon at Howell L. Watkins Middle School in Palm Beach Gardens.
The School District of Palm Beach County confirmed that it was a Nerf gun.
It prompted a code-red lockdown at the school, but the lockdown has since been lifted.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
