New Florida bill aims to expand parental rights law

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A new bill in Florida is looking to expand the state's Parental Rights in Education Act, sometimes referred to by opponents as "Don't Say Gay."

The proposal would extend the law to the eighth grade in public and private schools.

HB 1223 would also ban any student from changing their pronoun from birth while attending pre-kindergarten to the 12th grade.

The bill was proposed by state Rep. Adam Anderson, R-Palm Harbor.

Jessica Graham explains why she supports the bill.
Jessica Graham explains why she supports the bill.

"This expansion is necessary to continue moving forward with focusing on the basics: math, reading, writing," Jessica Graham with the Moms for Liberty said.

Passed last year, the original bill stopped any classroom education on sexual orientation and gender identity from pre-kindergarten to third grade.

The new bill will take that ban to the eighth grade.

Read the full bill below:

It also prevents any school employee, contractor or student from referring to another person at school by a preferred pronoun.

Backlash, similar to last year when opponents called it the "Don't Say Gay" bill, will likely return.

However, Republicans who backed the original bill last year hold a strong majority in the state Capitol.

The Palm Beach County School District released the following statement regarding the bill:

"The District is currently reviewing HB 1223 and will continue to watch the development of this proposed legislation. The District will act in accordance with legislation that is formally approved and enacted by the State."

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Buc-ee’s to open third location in Florida
Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant
Kodak Black learns he’ll get drug treatment program, then gets Jolly Rancher
Hobe Sound surfer describes ‘bloody mess’ after being bitten by shark
The police officer said he was compelled to take action so a child or someone walking their dog...
WATCH: Officer wrangles alligator from family neighborhood

Latest News

Parents of LGBTQ students express concerns about House Bill 1223
Automated alert on iPhone helps deputies rescue crash victim
Lockdown lifted after toy gun found on Palm Beach Gardens school campus
FAU students face housing crunch as parents seek answers