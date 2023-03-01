Police: Man, 61, responsible for hours-long Boca Raton standoff

Police have identified the man responsible for a Tuesday standoff that closed a portion of a road and evacuated homes in Boca Raton for hours.

The incident began when officers responded to the 30 block of Southwest Fifth Way for a man barricaded inside a home with a grenade.

Investigators said they believed the man, identified as Justin Moore, 61, was inside his residence with a live grenade and other weapons.

Officers said it all started at about 2:30 p.m. when Moore's wife called the police after he had handed her the pin from a grenade and told her to leave.

She left the residence and met with officers to provide additional information, which police said further raised their concern for Moore's welfare.

A police drone team, bomb team, SWAT team and crisis negotiators responded to the scene.

A section of Palmetto Park Road was closed because of its proximity to the possible explosive device, and two nearby homes were evacuated.

Boca Raton police investigated a device Feb. 28, 2023, deemed potentially explosive at a home...
Boca Raton police investigated a device Feb. 28, 2023, deemed potentially explosive at a home on Southwest Fifth Way.

Police said crisis negotiators attempted to contact Moore but were unsuccessful.

The bomb team and drone team then used robotic equipment to make entry into the house where Moore was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

Officers determined that Moore was still holding the suspected grenade in his hand, and it was unknown if the grenade posed a threat.

Police said the bomb team, with the assistance of federal and military resources, were able to investigate the grenade in Moore's hand. They determined it was an inert authentic military grenade.

The FBI, ATF and U.S. Air Force's 482 Explosive Ordinance Disposal team helped Boca Raton police in the investigation.

Neighbors have been able to return to their homes and all roads have reopened.

