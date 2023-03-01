Port St. Lucie police searching for missing man, 73

Port St. Luce police issued a Purple Alert on Tuesday night for missing Ronald Corbin, 73, the choral director at Martin County High School for 34 years until his retirement in 2014.

Corbin was last seen at noon at his house in the 500 block of Northwest Bayshore Boulevard, leaving in his 2017 gray Honda CRV, with Florida tag FFK-214, and did not return home, the police department posted on Facebook. Spokesman John Dellacroce told WPTV they are actively looking for the man.

The Florida Purple Alert is used to assist in the location of missing adults suffering from mental, cognitive, intellectual or developmental disabilities.

Corbin s a diabetic and had a kidney transplant.

His daughter Candice Corbin, who lives in New York, told WPTV that he was last seen by a physical therapist.

"I spoke to him at 12:15 p.m. and he sounded fine," she said.

He was supposed to go to another doctor’s appointment later in the afternoon but he didn't show up. His phone was shut off since 1:30 p.m., she said.

"This is out of character and has medical issues," said his daughter, who donated one of her kidneys to him in 2018.

Candice studied music under her father and also sang in OPUS, which is an acronym for Outstanding People United to Sing.

Knowing many of Corbin's former students would want to help, Leah Ritland set up an online GoFundMe drive to help defray expenses of her former teacher.

"Mr. Corbin was not simply a great teacher, he was a force in people's lives," she said in a TCPalm article.



