2 young children killed in house fire, officials say

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety was called to a house fire with people trapped inside.
By 16 News Now and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU/Gray News) - A 3-year-old and a 4-year-old were killed in a house fire early Thursday morning in Michigan, according to officials.

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety was called just after 3:30 a.m. to a reported house fire with people trapped inside.

Officials said three adults and four children were able to escape the home before first responders arrived. However, WNDU reports two young children were later found dead inside the home.

The identities of the children were not immediately released and autopsies are scheduled.

According to authorities, several people who escaped were taken to the hospital for injuries they suffered.

Officials said the home was severely damaged by the fire and estimated to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee’s to open third location in Florida
Woman walking on sidewalk dies when struck by truck
Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant
Tyesha Trice and Dylan Mitchell work at the ValuMarket store on Bardstown Road and purchased...
Co-workers buy lottery tickets on lunch break, share $50,000 win
Kodak Black learns he’ll get drug treatment program, then gets Jolly Rancher

Latest News

Closing arguments began Wednesday in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh.
Jury reaches verdict in Alex Murdaugh trial
Florida Forest Service officials say most wildfires are preventable
Betty Rivas fills a mug from a potable water dispenser in her home Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in...
Communities await first US limits on ‘forever chemicals’
Martin County residents navigate affordable housing woes