Active shooter prevention trainer sees surge in training calls from schools

An active shooter trainer says he's seeing a surge in schools wanting to learn how to spot a possible threat.

Tim Miller, a former Secret Service and former Homeland Security agent, spoke to WPTV on Wednesday after a toy gun believed to be a weapon caused a code-red lockdown at Howell L Watkins Middle School in Palm Beach Gardens.

"Every time that happens it ties up law enforcement resources," said Tim Miller, a former Secret Service and former Homeland Security agent who now teaches active shooter prevention. "It causes parents to go into extreme alarm given the volume of real incidents. So this is really concerning.

"The reality is every person in this country needs to have a level of personal security training," Miller added.

Miller is the president of Lionheart International Services group and says he’s seen a surge in schools, places of worship and businesses wanting training, as well as pranksters calling in the SWAT team.

"Who knows if it's a Nerf gun or not. I think it's always wise for school leadership to assume worst case," Miller said. "They're [police] prepared to handle whatever the level of the crisis is. I much rather them over respond than under respond."

The school sent out a message that the threat turned out to be a Nerf gun, notifying parents.

“It’s absolutely a scary situation when your child is in a possibly harmful situation and you’re not there beside them to guide them," said the parent of an eighth grader, who only gave her name as Alexandri.

“Relief but still kinda on alert. He’s a child and I’m sure he doesn’t know what’s going on within the school."

Miller says his advice is to always be alert and aware, and encourages schools to take action on prevention.

“We need to understand that law enforcement resources are limited, therefore it could take them time to get there therefore you got to have a plan,” Miller said.

The school district requires schools to have 11 lockdown drills.

A school official couldn’t confirm if the student with the Nerf gun will face any disciplinary action.

