Bald eagle sickened by rat poison dies

A wildlife rescue crew was finally able to capture her Monday, but it was too late to save her...
A wildlife rescue crew was finally able to capture her Monday, but it was too late to save her life.(Cape Wildlife Center via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (CNN) – A bald eagle sickened by rat poison has died in Massachusetts, just days after rescuers captured it and tried to nurse it back to health.

The eagle, a female, was named MK.

MK hatched in Waltham in 2016 and had a lot of fans among people who frequented the Mystic River watershed, and some of the visitors noticed she was acting strangely.

A wildlife rescue crew was finally able to capture her Monday, but apparently, it was too late to save her life.

Judging from MK’s symptoms, it appears she ate at least one rodent that had consumed rat poison.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee’s to open third location in Florida
Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant
Kodak Black learns he’ll get drug treatment program, then gets Jolly Rancher
Tyesha Trice and Dylan Mitchell work at the ValuMarket store on Bardstown Road and purchased...
Co-workers buy lottery tickets on lunch break, share $50,000 win
Woman walking on sidewalk dies when struck by truck

Latest News

Miami Marlins visit Jupiter Elementary and host teens at spring training camp
Officials say at least three people were killed when a Russian missile hit a five-story...
US, Russia hold highest-level talks since Ukraine invasion
Closing arguments began Wednesday in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh.
LIVE: Juror removed in Murdaugh trial; defense give closing arguments
FILE - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said she was a target of a man who allegedly said...
Man charged with threatening Jewish Michigan officials