Code-red incidents at local schools appear to be increasing

In the wake of Wednesday's code-red lockdown at Howell L. Watkins Middle School in Palm Beach Gardens, WPTV's Contact 5 Unit compiled a list of these alerts in Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast Schools during the last five years.

WPTV put together a list from the station's archive system, so there may have been code-red alerts that took place but were not reported by WPTV, and therefore did not make our list.

From WPTV's archive system, here is what we found:

CODE RED INCIDENTS

There were 25 total incidents since February 2018.

22 in Palm Beach County

2 in Indian River County

1 in St. Lucie County

The years 2019 and 2022 were the busiest with six code-red alerts each.

All area school systems have similar, but not exact, criteria to call for a code-red lockdown.

In general, code reds are used for imminent threats on campus

All interior and exterior doors are locked

No one is allowed in or out of the school building

School officials can also call for a code yellow, a lesser level of alert, when the potential danger is off campus, but nearby.

When that happens, there is no lockdown, but teachers, students and staffers are limited in where they can go during school hours.

