Elderly woman dead, male driver critically hurt in 2-car crash west of Jupiter

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
One woman died and the male driver was critically injured in a two-car crash Wednesday afternoon on Indiantown Road in western Jupiter, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

Judy Kriedler, 73, of Jupiter, was a passenger in a 2008 Toyota Tacoma driven by Daniel Kriedler, 72, of the same address, who was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center in critical condition.

Shortly before 5 p.m., the Toyota was traveling westbound on Indiantown Road.

A 2015 Sonota Hyundai, driven by Kyle Russell, 16, of Jupiter, was traveling northbound on 125th Avenue (Mellen Road), according to PBSO.

The Toyota had a flashing yellow light and the Hyundai a flashing red light and a stop sign, PBSO said.

As the Hyundai crossed the eastbound lanes, the driver did not observe the Toyota and pulled across into the westbound lanes, causing the collision.

The Hyundai collided with the Toyota's front passenger fender to the front driver side fender and the Toyota went into a utility poll.

Palm Beach County fire rescue required heavy extrication for one vehicle.

Judy Kriendler was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Russell and his passenger Colton Russell, 8, also of the same address Jupiter, had minor injuries and were not transported to a local hospital.

