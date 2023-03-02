Lake Worth Middle School placed on lockdown

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Lake Worth Middle School was placed on precautionary lockdown Thursday afternoon for a report of a suspicious incident, according to the Palm Beach County School District.

The school district said police responded to the school after a notification that a trespasser may be on campus.

"Children are safe and parents should not pick up their kids. The school district will continue to update parents until the call clear is given," Palm Beach County School District spokeswoman Claudia Shea said.

The lockdown was put in place just after 1 p.m.

RELATED: Code-red incidents at Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast schools appear to be increasing

At 1:18 p.m., a call to parents and guardians said the lockdown was called to give police full access to search the campus to investigate the possibility of suspicious activity. Nothing out of the ordinary has been discovered.

Pictures from the scene showed that multiple deputies from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to the school.

In a call to parents just after 2 p.m., officials said the school was slowly transitioning back to a regularly scheduled day.

Law enforcement was finalizing their investigation after an "exhaustive and thorough search by police, nothing out of the ordinary was discovered."

RELATED: How do Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast school districts classify lockdowns?

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

