Lockdown lifted at Lake Worth Middle School

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Lake Worth Middle School was placed on precautionary lockdown Thursday afternoon after a staff member reported seeing a trespasser on campus.

The lockdown was put in place at about 1 p.m. The school is located on Barnett Drive just north of 10th Avenue.

In a call to parents and guardians, Principal Mike Williams said the staff member reported what they saw to the school's administration.

In an effort to lock down the campus as quickly as possible, school administrators activated a crisis alert button. The alert instantly notified local law enforcement, which responded to the school.

The lockdown continued as law enforcement conducted a thorough sweep both inside and outside of the campus.

Williams said the search did not reveal anything out of the ordinary.

The school then transitioned to an all-clear.

"It is important to stress that when any threat is perceived or reported, the District's first priority is the safety of students and staff," Williams said in the call to parents. "Although today's lockdown was an inconvenience, it was necessary to determine, without question, that there was no threat on our campus."

The lockdown lasted for about an hour, and the school was dismissed at its regularly scheduled time.

Thursday's lockdown comes a day after Howell L. Watkins Middle School in Palm Beach Gardens was placed on lockdown for a toy gun on campus.

