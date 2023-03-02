Man shot himself in head after traffic stop, police say

A man who was pulled over by police after driving the wrong way on a Boynton Beach roadway shot himself in the head as officers attempted to take him into custody, police said Thursday.

The incident occurred shortly before 12:30 a.m. Monday near Woolbright Road and Congress Avenue.

A Boynton Beach police report said Muhannad Ibrahim, 33, was traveling west in the eastbound lanes, prompting officers to conduct a traffic stop.

As officers were questioning Ibrahim, they learned he had an open warrant stemming from a domestic battery incident the previous day in Palm Springs.

Body-camera video released by the Boynton Beach Police Department showed Ibrahim begin to struggle with the officers after he was asked to step out of the car.

As officers attempted to pull him out of the car, Ibrahim could be seen holding a gun that police said had been concealed in his waistband.

During the struggle, Ibrahim is seen falling to the ground with the gun still in his hand.

Police said Ibrahim eventually raised the gun to his chin and pulled the trigger, although the video doesn't what happens after Ibrahim is on the ground.

"The Boynton Beach Police Department is releasing this video to inform viewers about the inherent dangers faced by law enforcement, where nothing is routine or typical," a message in the video said.

Ibrahim now faces charges of carrying a concealed firearm, resisting arrest without violence and improper exhibition of a firearm. He was taken to a hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

The two officers involved were not injured.

