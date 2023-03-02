Miami Marlins visit Jupiter Elementary and host teens at spring training camp

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
During the month of February, the Miami Marlins and Miami Marlins Foundation visited Jupiter Elementary and hosted teens from Palm Beach County, where they learned about baseball and mentorship in honor of Black History Month.

On Feb. 22, Marlins players visited students at Jupiter Elementary and led a lesson on prominent figures from the Negro Leagues. Members of the baseball team showed clips from “Undeniable,” Major League Baseball’s first animated series, with unique stories from the Negro Leagues. The lesson was followed by an engaging conversation, between players and students, the organization said.

Players from the Miami Marlins visit students at Jupiter Elementary on Feb. 22, 2023.
Players from the Miami Marlins visit students at Jupiter Elementary on Feb. 22, 2023.

On Feb. 28, the Marlins hosted teens from Palm Beach County community organizations Achievement Centers for Children & Families and Student ACES Center for an experience of baseball and mentorship. The group of teens had the opportunity to watch the Marlins batting practice from the field, chat with Marlins players and executives, and enjoy dinner prior to watching the Marlins and Red Sox game.

Palm Beach County teens with the Miami Marlins at their spring training camp on Feb. 28, 2023.
Palm Beach County teens with the Miami Marlins at their spring training camp on Feb. 28, 2023.

Later this year, the Marlins said they will honor the legacy of Jackie Robinson with the second annual Jackie Robinson Classic at loanDepot park.

The team said they will also host the celebration of Jackie Robinson Day and South Florida Black Legacy on April 15, when the club will celebrate South Florida African-American Women Leaders in the industry of business and fields of arts, education and media.

