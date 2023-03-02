Mote, FWC rescue manatee near Holmes Beach

Manatee rescued from Holmes Beach
Manatee rescued from Holmes Beach(FWC)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews with Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium worked together to rescue a manatee that was found near Holmes Beach.

FWC was dispatched Sunday to tend to the animal. Crews believe that red tide is responsible for the lethargic manatee. The manatee also suffered a watercraft wound across its tail.

The animal was taken to Zoo Tampa for rehabilitation. FWC says they have reported to a number of lethargic manatees in the area.

Over the past week, the red tide organism Karenia brevis was detected in 171 samples. Twelve of those were detected in Pinellas County, one offshore of Hillsborough County, three in and offshore of Manatee County, 22 in and offshore of Sarasota County, nine in and offshore of Charlotte County, 25 in and offshore of Lee County, and 22 in and offshore of Collier County

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee’s to open third location in Florida
Woman walking on sidewalk dies when struck by truck
Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant
Tyesha Trice and Dylan Mitchell work at the ValuMarket store on Bardstown Road and purchased...
Co-workers buy lottery tickets on lunch break, share $50,000 win
Kodak Black learns he’ll get drug treatment program, then gets Jolly Rancher

Latest News

FHP: Driver who caused fatal wrong-way crash had just gotten license back
Palm Beach Co. schools unveil guidelines for alerting parents about emergencies
New program helps hundreds of Palm Beach Co. students who are struggling to read
<<enter caption here>> on February 3, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois.
Technology helping pilots deal with turbulence, aviation expert says