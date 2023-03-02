Palm Beach Co. schools unveil guidelines for alerting parents about emergencies

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A lockdown on Thursday at Lake Worth Middle Schoolcame one day after the Palm Beach County School Board was updated on a new district communications policy.

The public information policy covers how the School District of Palm Beach County notifies families in the case of an emergency, like a school lockdown.

School district leaders stress this is really everything they are already doing and the procedures are not new, but are now formally written down as policy.

The policy specifies timely notification to families and the chain of command when something happens on a school campus.

Calls, emails, and text messages to parents and guardians are all potential ways of notifying them of what's happening.

The policy said parents and guardians should be notified as soon as practicably possible, and school district leaders said their goal is 20 minutes from the time the police chief confirms what's happening to the first message going out.

SCHOOL SECURITY COVERAGE:

When looking at Thursday's incident at Lake Worth Middle School, the callouts to parents were all about within that 20-minute range. The first alert was at 1:01 p.m., followed by updates at 1:18 p.m., 1:40 p.m., and the all clear at 2:03 p.m.

School board members will vote to officially adopt the communications policy at a later date.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Buc-ee’s to open third location in Florida
Woman walking on sidewalk dies when struck by truck
Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant
Tyesha Trice and Dylan Mitchell work at the ValuMarket store on Bardstown Road and purchased...
Co-workers buy lottery tickets on lunch break, share $50,000 win
Kodak Black learns he’ll get drug treatment program, then gets Jolly Rancher

Latest News

FHP: Driver who caused fatal wrong-way crash had just gotten license back
New program helps hundreds of Palm Beach Co. students who are struggling to read
Manatee rescued from Holmes Beach
Mote, FWC rescue manatee near Holmes Beach
<<enter caption here>> on February 3, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois.
Technology helping pilots deal with turbulence, aviation expert says