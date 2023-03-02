Woman walking on sidewalk dies when struck by truck

A woman walking on a sidewalk died when she was struck by a truck Wednesday afternoon, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

Around 3:30 p.m., a 2000 Dodge RAM driven by James Cole, of Pahokee, was traveling eastbound on Bacom Point Road approaching the intersection of Rardin Avenue.

For unknown reasons, PBSO said, the vehicle left the road and went onto the sidewalk, hitting Prescious Barber, from behind.

As the vehicle went into the intersection, the pedestrian was projected to the ground.

Cole stopped off the road, left the truck and was notified by a witness that he had impacted a pedestrian, according to PBSO.

Cole went back into the vehicle and fled the scene, PBSO said.

He was located and is cooperating, according to PBSO.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue pronounced Barber dead at the scene.

Scripps Only Content 2023