'Women Build' helping resident achieve homeownership in Delray Beach

While the sun scorched the roof of a Delray Beach construction site Thursday, Shay Jackson nailed down her future with each hammer stroke.

"It's exciting because I'm learning as I'm going," Jackson said.

The mother of four never thought an investment in Habitat for Humanity eight years ago would become a reality today.

"I'm excited because this journey has taken me since 2015," Jackson said.

One-hundred-fifty women, leaders across Palm Beach County, grabbed hard hats, hammers and paint brushes for the annual "Women Build," helping Jackson come closer to home ownership.

"The fact they've been waiting, sweating, investing for that long, and they actually get to open the door, it's precious," Jennifer Thomason, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Greater Palm Beach County, said. "It's so impactful."

Two homes are being built and two others are being spruced up. Getting the plot of real estate was the hard part.

"It's very difficult to find raw land here in our community, in South Florida, in Palm Beach County, so the fact that the city was able to give two lots to these two deserving families was the most critical step," Clara Bennett, co-chair of Habitat for Humanity's Women Build event, said.

Companies, colleagues and friends all came together with or without construction skills, building a future for those who would otherwise never see the light of this day to come.

"Looking behind me and seeing all these women building homes for women, I mean it's so amazing," Sophia Eccleston, co-chair of Habitat for Humanity's Women Build event. "We're giving back to our community, we're giving back to those who couldn't afford to buy a home like most of us are able to do."

It's a spirit of giving back one piece of plywood at a time and for Jackson. It's literally building the roof over her head, knowing the keys are soon coming to unlock her future.

"We're excited, very exciting, very exciting and grateful," Jackson said.

Scripps Only Content 2023