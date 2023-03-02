Youth basketball board suspends rest of season after parking lot brawl between parents

The board of St. Martin Youth Basketball made the decision to cancel the rest of the season out of concern for the safety of the players. (Source: WLOX)
By Stephanie Poole and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) – A youth basketball league in Mississippi has suspended the rest of its season after a brawl involving parents and spectators.

The board of St. Martin Youth Basketball made the decision to cancel the rest of the season.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the brawl involved four to five people in the parking lot of St. Martin Middle School around 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The board released a statement saying there were multiple witnesses who saw people trading insults, punches and even racial slurs.

However, no arrests were ever made, and no weapons were found.

The board said concerns for the safety of the young players led to the decision to cancel the remainder of practices and games this season.

One parent said it’s unfair to the kids who have been looking forward to finishing their season, but he was upset when he learned about the fight.

“I think it’s unfortunate. It’s not fair for the youngsters to miss out on the rest of their season,” dad Derrick Ladner said. “I think they worked very hard to prep for the season, they should at least finish it out. It’s unsettling as a parent and even as a coach. For stuff like that to happen around young children. For children around five to six years old, I don’t think that’s appropriate for that age. It’s all about having fun at that point.”

The season’s closing ceremony is also canceled. Coaches will assign times for players to pick up their awards.

Copyright 2023 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee’s to open third location in Florida
Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant
Woman walking on sidewalk dies when struck by truck
Tyesha Trice and Dylan Mitchell work at the ValuMarket store on Bardstown Road and purchased...
Co-workers buy lottery tickets on lunch break, share $50,000 win
Kodak Black learns he’ll get drug treatment program, then gets Jolly Rancher

Latest News

Closing arguments began Wednesday in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh.
Judge in Murdaugh trial turns case to jury to start deliberations
A Hobby Lobby distribution center was the scene of a deadly shooting Wednesday in Oklahoma City.
Police: Suspect in Hobby Lobby shooting dies in crash
President Joe Biden waves before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Feb....
Biden says he will sign effort to override new DC laws
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in...
House Ethics panel launches probe into GOP’s George Santos
Patrick Wojahn, 47, faces 56 counts of possession and distribution of child porn, police said.
Mayor arrested on child porn counts in Maryland college town