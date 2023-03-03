2 developers hope to keep UF campus alive in West Palm Beach

Efforts are apparently still alive to bring a University of Florida campus to West Palm Beach, according to two high-profile billionaire developers.

"This is far from over, and we are very hopeful it will get done," Jeff Greene, who said he is still offering to donate property near downtown for the project, said.

According to Greene, his property is worth about $50 million. He would combine it with city and county land between Datura and Fern streets, located just west of Sapodilla Avenue, allowing for the building of the technology and innovation campus.

RELATED: Plan to build UF campus in West Palm Beach hits snag

Jeff Greene explains why he is still optimistic about a new University of Florida campus in downtown West Palm Beach.

However, the University of Florida has put a pause on the project, citing "regrettable divisions in the local community."

"Everything was going perfectly fine with this project, truthfully, until Stephen Ross got involved, and I think he has a problem with our naming and major involvement in this campus," Greene said.

Ross, a billionaire developer and Miami Dolphins owner, has several projects in West Palm Beach.

According to a spokesman, Ross has had an interest in the campus for many years, and it's not about naming rights for the campus.

In a statement from Stephen Ross' spokesman, the billionaire continues to talk with the Univerity of Florida about the project.

"This campus is too important to focus on anything other than the positive impact it will make on West Palm Beach," a statement said.

Ross' spokesman also said they are continuing to engage with the school.

Ross has already had involvement in similar campuses in New York with Cornell University and in Detroit with the University of Michigan.

However, Greene said naming the West Palm Beach campus after him was an idea first presented by the University of Florida.

"If the naming is a problem, we'll live without the naming," Greene said. "If they need more money, we'll get them the money."

Scripps Only Content 2023