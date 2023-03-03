Bicyclist, 66, hit, killed by truck in Boca Raton

A bicyclist died from his injuries after he was struck by a pickup truck Friday morning in Boca Raton, police said.

Officers responded to the crash, located at the intersection of North Federal Highway and East Palmetto Park Road, at about 8:10 a.m.

Boca Raton police spokesman Mark Economou said the driver of a 2015 Dodge pickup truck was traveling northbound on North Federal Highway.

While making a right-hand turn to travel east on East Palmetto Park Road, police said the truck hit the bicyclist, who was traveling north on North Federal Highway in the bicycle lane.

The bicyclist, identified as Mark Rudow, 66, of Boca Raton was taken to Delray Medical Center in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on this crash is urged to contact traffic homicide investigator Javier Casas at (561) 544-8579.

