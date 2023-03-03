Families struggle to find food following SNAP cutbacks

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Nationwide, families are struggling to put food on the table as a bonus to their supplemental nutrition assistance program, or "Snap," are being cut back.

In Florida, the pandemic boost to SNAP benefits was removed last year, and in that time, the Palm Beach County Food Bank says they're seeing a surge of people needing help finding food.

"I was just a few days ago trying to figure out how much my husband makes, and it's just enough to pay rent," said Esther Saavedra, who relies on SNAP benefits. "It's not enough to buy meat or chicken, so we must survive with little."

Saavedra is a mother of 3 and says she cares for the children and does side jobs for extra income.

The family has relied on SNAP benefits for the last five years but has struggled for the previous year after the state of Florida removed a bonus for families due to the pandemic.

"That was really, really good. We were able to buy everything they could have, everything they want to eat, but after that is less, my kids don't eat the same way they used to eat," said Saavedra.

The Palm Beach County Food Bank says families received around $95 extra on their Snap benefits during the pandemic.

They say last fiscal year, 12,000+ people relied on snap benefits in Palm Beach County, and so far, they're projected to surpass that number.

"We're constantly receiving referrals, and we're constantly getting a lot of clients that come to our door that are looking for assistance," said Gustavo Amador, the benefits specialist manager with the Palm Beach County Food Bank.

Staff says the fewer money people have to get by, the more pressure it puts on food banks like theirs.

"People are struggling to put food on the table, and with the increases of prices of rent and gas and food, not having that additional assistance makes life even harder," said Amador. "We try to do our part to make sure that people don't go to bed hungry."

The Palm Beach County Food Bank reports 157,000 thousand people in Palm Beach County are food-insecure, 43,000 of which are children.

"My motivation is my family, we stay together, and it's sometimes rough. We don't have what we need, but at least we can stay together," said Saavedra.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Woman walking on sidewalk dies when struck by truck
Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant
The police officer said he was compelled to take action so a child or someone walking their dog...
WATCH: Officer wrangles alligator from family neighborhood
Tyesha Trice and Dylan Mitchell work at the ValuMarket store on Bardstown Road and purchased...
Co-workers buy lottery tickets on lunch break, share $50,000 win
A stop for breakfast ends up with a Lexington man losing his appetite after he bought a lottery...
‘I wasn’t able to eat breakfast after that’: Man stopping for food, gas wins $50K from lottery ticket

Latest News

Racetrack track closed after burglary caused thousands in damages
Family members of Central Florida shooting victims share pain of loss
Seminole Gulf Railway crews will attempt to upright and remove the tanker car filled with...
Railroad repositions propane tanker, will remove Friday
Florida Republicans place target on school boards