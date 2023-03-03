Family members of Central Florida shooting victims share pain of loss

Thursday was an emotional day in Orlando as the families of two shooting victims came together to reflect on the lives of their loved ones who died last week.

The parents of T'yonna Major, 9, and television news reporter Dylan Lyons, 24, held a news conference that was full of tears.

It's been nearly a week since they were killed in what law enforcement is calling a senseless act of violence.

Both families are still grieving the loss of their children, who the Orange County Sheriff's Office said were killed by the same gunman.

Tokiyo Major shares his grief after losing his daughter to gun violence near Orlando last week.
"My soul is gone. She was my gymnast," Tokiyo Major, T'yonna's father, said. "That was my No. 1 friend."

"She's just my heart and my angel," Brandy Major, T'yonna's mother, said. "I'm going to miss her so much."

Brandy Major was also wounded by the gunman but later released from the hospital.

Investigators said after the suspect, Keith Moses, killed T'yonna, he shot and killed Lyons.

"As a mother, he was supposed to bury me," Beth Lyons, Dylan's mother, said Thursday. "I was not supposed to bury him."

Dylan Lyons was working for Spectrum News 13 in Orlando when he was fatally shot in February...
Casey Fite, Lyons' fiancée, said she plans to have IVF treatment to give birth to Lyons' baby.

"I know he would want me to have our baby," Fite said. "I'm just completely devastated he can't be here for what we were so excited for."

There are plans for a public vigil in the coming weeks.

