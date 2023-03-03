Hot and dry Friday, near-record high temperatures possible

Summer like weather pattern continues and record highs are possible this Friday afternoon with strong south winds.

It's also abnormally dry across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast and with the high winds and low humidity there is a higher risk for fire danger.

Red Flag Warning is in effect Friday for Martin County and north through the rest of the Treasure Coast, and including Okeechobee County, from noon to 7 p.m.

A Red Flag Warning means warm temperatures, very low humidities, and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger.

A small increase in rain chance happens this weekend but the forecast only calls for a few showers on Sunday.

Friday and Saturday are the hottest days in the forecast with the 90s for high temperatures.

A weak cold front enters the area on Sunday, which brings relief from the heat by moderating temperatures back to near normal.

Sunday will feel a tad cooler with highs in the low 80s. Seasonable temperatures will continue into early next week.

