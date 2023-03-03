Staying hot on Saturday, then a little relief by Sunday

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Elevated fire threat continues through this evening with warm, dry and windy conditions. Red Flag Warning remains up until 7PM for the Treasure Coast. After 7PM, the winds and fire threat will come down. Tonight, patchy fog with lows in the upper 60s-low 70s.

Tomorrow, breezy and hot with highs in the low 90s. Skies will remain mostly sunny.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Sunday, highs in the low-mid 80s with passing showers.

Monday, highs in the low 80s. Still running above normal for this time of year. Spotty showers possible with a front stalled across South Florida.

Tuesday - Friday, highs in the low-mid 80s with some isolated showers.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Woman walking on sidewalk dies when struck by truck
Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant
A stop for breakfast ends up with a Lexington man losing his appetite after he bought a lottery...
‘I wasn’t able to eat breakfast after that’: Man stopping for food, gas wins $50K from lottery ticket
Jack in the Box coming to Florida, eyes further expansion
The police officer said he was compelled to take action so a child or someone walking their dog...
WATCH: Officer wrangles alligator from family neighborhood

Latest News

FILE - An advertisement of Bitcoin, one of the cryptocurrencies, is displayed on a building in...
Boynton Beach man warns others after losing $15K in crypto scam
Man distributing antisemitic flyers appears in court, wants charge dismissed
Rib Round Up Music Festival returns to West Palm Beach on Saturday
Blue-green algae bloom alert issued for Blue Cypress Lake in Indian River County
Jack in the Box coming to Florida, eyes further expansion