Staying hot on Saturday, then a little relief by Sunday

Elevated fire threat continues through this evening with warm, dry and windy conditions. Red Flag Warning remains up until 7PM for the Treasure Coast. After 7PM, the winds and fire threat will come down. Tonight, patchy fog with lows in the upper 60s-low 70s.

Tomorrow, breezy and hot with highs in the low 90s. Skies will remain mostly sunny.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Sunday, highs in the low-mid 80s with passing showers.

Monday, highs in the low 80s. Still running above normal for this time of year. Spotty showers possible with a front stalled across South Florida.

Tuesday - Friday, highs in the low-mid 80s with some isolated showers.

Scripps Only Content 2023