Racetrack track closed after burglary caused thousands in damages

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
A popular racetrack in Palm Beach County is back open after being targeted by thieves.

Volunteers at Okeeheelee BMX track said a group of vandals destroyed their office, broke into a safe, and stole equipment and their sense of security.

"To have this occur to our family, our community, our house, this is a huge violation of our space," said Jennifer Kraatz, president of the board of directors.

Kraatz said the crime happened around 4 a.m. on Wednesday. A week earlier, a man seen on surveillance cameras stole two bikes in broad daylight. Kraatz believes the suspect was involved in both crimes.

"We've lost about $2000 to $3,000, and then the cost to repair the damages is over $5,000," she said.

Ranked as the top track in the state and third in the nation, Okeeheelee BMX caters to 800 local riders and has about 100 parent volunteers with no problem stepping up to help when needed.

After the burglary, the plan was to close up the shop until further notice, but thanks to the parents and their labor of love, the facility was restored within hours.

I left work at 3 p.m., came straight here, was here until 9:30 last night, and I'm back out today to finish it up," said Dave Davis, a parent volunteer. "It's for the kids. Kids need something to do so they don't do stuff like this."

"It's been amazing, really, you know. I think it's brought us closer and tighter and fully believe in the true weight of being an Okeeheelee BMX Family," said Kraatz.

No arrests have been made in the case, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

To help prevent another crime, a monitored security system will be installed Friday Morning.

