Rib Round Up Music Festival returns to West Palm Beach on Saturday

Ribs, barbecue, and three stages of live music are happening this weekend at the Rib Round Up Music Festival in West Palm Beach.

The festival will be held Saturday at noon at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre.

Shining a Light reporter T.A. Walker will be one of the rib judges and Tim and Chelsea of New Country 103.1 will be hosting the festival.

