Rib Round Up Music Festival returns to West Palm Beach on Saturday

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Ribs, barbecue, and three stages of live music are happening this weekend at the Rib Round Up Music Festival in West Palm Beach.

The festival will be held Saturday at noon at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre.

Shining a Light reporter T.A. Walker will be one of the rib judges and Tim and Chelsea of New Country 103.1 will be hosting the festival.

For tickets and more information, click here.

