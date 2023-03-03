Staying hot on Saturday, then a little relief by Sunday

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An elevated fire threat continues through this evening with warm, dry and windy conditions. A Red Flag Warning remains up until 7 p.m. for the Treasure Coast. After 7 p.m., the winds and fire threat will come down. Tonight, patchy fog with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tomorrow, breezy and hot with highs in the low 90s. Skies will remain mostly sunny.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Sunday, highs in the low-mid 80s with passing showers.

Monday, highs in the low 80s. Still running above normal for this time of year. Spotty showers possible with a front stalled across South Florida.

Tuesday - Friday, highs in the low-mid 80s with some isolated showers.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Jack in the Box coming to Florida, eyes further expansion
Woman walking on sidewalk dies when struck by truck
Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant
A stop for breakfast ends up with a Lexington man losing his appetite after he bought a lottery...
‘I wasn’t able to eat breakfast after that’: Man stopping for food, gas wins $50K from lottery ticket
The police officer said he was compelled to take action so a child or someone walking their dog...
WATCH: Officer wrangles alligator from family neighborhood

Latest News

School lockdown highlights need for Spanish-speaking officers
School lockdown highlights need for Spanish-speaking officers
Scientist explains blue-green algae growing in Blue Cypress Lake
2 developers hope to keep UF campus alive in West Palm Beach
FAA: Drones near aircraft, airports 'increased dramatically' last 2 years