Boil water advisory issued for Tradition area of Port St. Lucie

A boil water notice was issued Friday for the Tradition neighborhood of Port St. Lucie after a contractor hit a water main.

The contractor hit a large-diameter water main near Village Parkway.

The leak was isolated and water has been restored, according to a statement from the city.

However, many residents and businesses in the areas west of Interstate 95, east of Range Line Road, north of the Martin County line and south of Tradition Parkway are under a precautionary 48-hour boil water notice.

If customers experience a prolonged loss of water pressure or any other water-related issues, residents should call the Utility Systems department at 772-873-6400, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or send an email to utility@cityofpsl.com.

Residents also can start a live chat at utility.cityofpsl.com between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

