Dog groomer pleads guilty to 2 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A South Florida dog groomer pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty and was sentenced to six months in jail.

Plinio Roberto De Camargo Jr., 48, of Boca Raton, entered the plea Thursday in the Palm Beach County Courthouse.

County Judge Sherri Collins said two of the months in jail "may be in house arest." She also ordered 12 months probaton after the sentence is completed as well as 100 communtiy hours and apology letters to all victims.

Camargo was arrested on October 28, 2022.

A Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control officer received a phone call four days earlier from a man regarding allegations of animal abuse by a groomer at American Dog Pet Grooming in Boca Raton at 18th Street shopping plaza, known as “The Boardwalk”

The man, who was calling on behalf of his wife who only speaks Portuguese, sent the officer five videos.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the videos show the suspect, one of the co-owners of the business, abusing dogs.

According to an arrest affidavit, the videos show Camargo "manhandling" dogs, striking some with a closed fist punch, twisting a dog's hair, picking up a dog only by holding its hair, and pulling a dog's hair "in a cruel and inhumane manner".

Stephen Spiegel, a customer of American Dog Pet Grooming had been taking his dog there since 2020.

"We really like the people that run it and we’ve been happy with the service," Spiegel told WPTV "I don’t think I'll be running anywhere else. They seem like nice people so I like to support them but I’d like to find out more because our dog is very important to us."

His wife and co-owner, Alessandra Bresciani Barreto, of Deerfield Beach, was found guilty Tuesday of five county animal infractions of providing proper animal care/manner of keeping.

American Dog Pet Grooming is no longer listed as open.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Jack in the Box coming to Florida, eyes further expansion
Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling about $12,000, using her...
Woman accused of using aunt’s debit card to charge $12K worth of DoorDash orders
Rib Round Up Music Festival returns to West Palm Beach on Saturday
A stop for breakfast ends up with a Lexington man losing his appetite after he bought a lottery...
‘I wasn’t able to eat breakfast after that’: Man stopping for food, gas wins $50K from lottery ticket
Okeeheelee BMX track out thousands after early morning burglary

Latest News

Indiantown Baptist Church burglarized, including piano
Man arrested weeks after crashing Jeep into home, fleeing, deputy says
Pahokee man faces charges in death of woman struck, killed walking on sidewalk
Boynton Beach man sentenced to life in prison in 2019 murder