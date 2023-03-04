Indiantown Baptist Church burglarized, including piano, organ

Indiantown Baptist Church was burglarized, including the piano and organ damaged sometime overnight.

On Saturday, employees at the church, located on 150th Street, found broken glass, shattered windows, torn books of worship, overturned furniture.

“Honestly when I walked in my heart sank," Chris McDonald, the pastor of Indiantown Baptist Church Chris McDonald, said.

However, McDonald said the story quickly became less about the crime and more about the community coming together.

“Evil did not win," McDonald said.

McDonald said dozens of people showed up to help within hours. Members of their congregation, along with others in the community, picked up glass, boarded up windows, and cleaned furniture.

“When we came here it was like a shock because like who can do this? This is a church,” a church goer said.

To their surprise, McDonald says they were able to put the piano and organ back together, and Sunday's service will go on.

“Now I have a new sermon. No matter what they did, man, the people of God came together, and God performed miracles," he said.

Martin County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations detectives gathered evidence and information on possible suspects.

Scripps Only Content 2023