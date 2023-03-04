Indiantown Baptist Church burglarized, including piano

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023
Indiantown Baptist Church was burglarized on Friday night, including the piano overturned and damaged, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

On Saturday employees at the church, located on 150th Street, found broken glass, shattered windows, torn books of worship, overturned furniture.

"The piano was a joyful part of their weekly worship celebrations," the sheriff's office posted on Facebook.

Martin County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Detectives gathered evidence and information on possible suspects.

