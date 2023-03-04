Man arrested weeks after crashing Jeep into home, fleeing, deputy says

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The driver of a Jeep was arrested Friday, weeks after crashing the vehicle into a structure and fleeing the Martin County Sheriff's Office said.

Brian Richard Allen, 52, denied being involved in the crash. Once the Jeep was repaired, it was returned to him by the insurance company, the sheriff's office said.

On Friday, Deputy Eric Day reported he was on Indian River Drive when he saw Allen drive past him. Day made a traffic stop and took Allen into custody.

On the night of the crash, witnesses said they saw a man and woman jump out of the vehicle and take off after crashing into the home on Ocean Breeze Park.

Day was able to put Allen behind the wheel the night of the crash and secured three warrants for his arrest.

Allen was taken to the Martin County Jail and charged with leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.

The crash caused thousands of dollars of damage to the home. The couple who lived there was displaced until repairs could be made but they were not injured.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Jack in the Box coming to Florida, eyes further expansion
Okeeheelee BMX track out thousands after early morning burglary
A stop for breakfast ends up with a Lexington man losing his appetite after he bought a lottery...
‘I wasn’t able to eat breakfast after that’: Man stopping for food, gas wins $50K from lottery ticket
Rib Round Up Music Festival returns to West Palm Beach on Saturday
Seminole Gulf Railway crews will attempt to upright and remove the tanker car filled with...
Railroad repositions propane tanker, will remove Friday

Latest News

Pahokee man faces charges in death of woman struck, killed walking on sidewalk
Boynton Beach man sentenced to life in prison in 2019 murder
Man dressed in Pink Floyd attire robs Fort Lauderdale bank
Warning to beachgoers as sea turtle nesting season is underway