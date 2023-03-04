Pahokee man faces charges in death of woman struck, killed walking on sidewalk

A 33-year-old Pahokee man is in the Palm Beach County jail with no bond after a woman walking on a sidewalk died when she was struck by his truck, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

One day after his arrest, James Preston Cole was denied bail by County Judge Frank S. Castor on Saturday and is facing felony charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving death and manslaughter by culpable negligence. Arraignment has been set for 8:30 a.m. March 27.

Cole is accused of killing Prescious Barber, 37, of Pahokee.

During the hearing, Cole was determined to be a flight right, including found packing a bag. The judge noted Cole has 11 prior felony convictions and 10 prior misdemeanor convictions, including burglary, and left prison in 2022.

Barber's stepfather, Lyndon Clemon, was in the courtroom.

“That’s a decision that we’re very happy with at this point," he told WPTV's BrianaNespral about the no bond. " It’s not going to bring our loved one back, however. At least he’s not going to hurt someone else’s child or somebody else’s family member."

"You never expect a mother to get that phone call about your child, so it’s just very unfortunate. As details come out, we’ll have a clearer picture but the end result is a loved one’s gone and it’s thoroughly not necessary and not warranted under any circumstance.”

Around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, a 2000 Dodge RAM driven by Cole was traveling eastbound on Bacom Point Road approaching the intersection of Rardin Avenue.

For unknown reasons, PBSO said, the vehicle left the road and went onto the sidewalk, hitting Barber from behind.

As the vehicle went into the intersection, the pedestrian was projected to the ground.

Cole stopped off the road, left the truck and was notified by a witness that he had impacted a pedestrian, according to PBSO.

Cole went back into the vehicle and fled the scene, PBSO said.

He was located and intially was cooperating, according to PBSO.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue pronounced Barber dead at the scene.

Scripps Only Content 2023