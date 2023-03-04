Remains of woman missing for 5 years possibly located

The remains of a Treasure Coast woman who disappeared nearly five years ago were apparently located Friday in Indian River County, the sheriff's office said.

Susy Tomassi, 73, who had dementia, vanished in Vero Beach on March 16, 2018.

Deputies said Friday they responded to an area near the Oslo Road boat ramp after a fisherman reported finding human remains.

Detectives later located the skeletal remains deep in the mangrove tree coastline about 150 yards north of Oslo Road.

Through personal items located near the remains, detectives said they believe the remains are Assunta "Susy" Tomassi.

Tomassi was last seen getting into a white pickup truck behind a Publix located at Oslo Road and U.S. Highway 1.

The sheriff's office said detectives and medical examiner investigators are actively processing the scene.

The Oslo Road boat ramp will remain closed until their work is completed.

"While we await positive identification from the Medical Examiner's Office, the Tomassi family has requested privacy at this time," Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers said. "I personally met with the Tomassi family this afternoon as we hope to bring closure to them and our community members, many of which searched alongside our agency for Susy over the past five years."

Flowers said he will brief the media and the community on their investigative conclusions once a positive identification has been made.

