Freebee to offer free way to get around parts of Fort Pierce

Beginning Thursday, there will be a free new way to get around Fort Pierce, and it is eco-friendly.

Freebee is an on-demand, 100% electric transportation service that is a partnership between the city of Fort Pierce and the Fort Pierce Redevelopment Agency.

At 11 a.m. Thursday, there will be a ribbon cutting at 600 N. Indian River rive.

Freebee’s on-demand service will be available in the city Thursday through Sunday beginning at 10 am each day until 8 p.m. on Thursdays and Sundays, and 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Freebee will pick up passengers at their doorsteps and safely deliver them to their destination of choice within the service zone. The current service area encompasses downtown Fort Pierce and stretches across the bridge to the north end of the island on the beachside. Destinations include the Sunrise Theatre, St. Lucie County Aquarium, and Jetty Park.

Freebee operates a fleet of more than 125 electric vehicles with 230-plus full-time drivers in more than 30 municipalities and campuses in Florida, including Delray Beach, and Virginia Beach, Va.

“We are dedicated to solving some of the most challenging problems for communities’, which includes getting people to leave their personal vehicles at home and providing convenient options for people to get where they need to go,” Jason Spiegel, managing partner of Freebee, said in a city news release. “We are excited to partner with the City of Fort Pierce and share the city’s vision in providing innovative transportation solutions.”

Freebee’s trips are financed through local governments as part of municipalities’ public transport networks, and also by private entities such as corporate business parks, hotels and resorts and university campuses, according to a news release by bp Ventures, which is has invested $6 million in the company.

"Previous service launches in other municipalities have proven to increase economic development, help decrease traffic congestion, provide equitable transportation to all, and reduce carbon emissions through the usage of 100% battery-powered vehicles," Joe Sweat, a Fort Pierce communications specialist wrote in a news release.

The Ride Freebee mobile app can be found on the App Store or Google Play. Users in need of accessibility accommodations or who do not have a smartphone can call 855-918-3733 to request a ride.

Scripps Only Content 2023