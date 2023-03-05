Juvenile injured after homemade pipe bomb detonated, authorities say

Authorities say the homemade pipe bomb detonated at a home near Slidell, Louisiana. The injured...
Authorities say the homemade pipe bomb detonated at a home near Slidell, Louisiana. The injured juvenile was airlifted to the hospital.(Source: Gray News)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Authorities in Louisiana say a pipe bomb detonated and injured a juvenile’s hand.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says the homemade pipe bomb detonated Friday evening at a home in the Turtle Creek subdivision near Slidell, Louisiana, WVUE reports.

Responding deputies applied a tourniquet to the juvenile’s hand, and he was airlifted to a hospital on the South Shore. The victim’s name and age have not been released.

Deputies say the scene is clear, and no neighbors were evacuated.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jack in the Box coming to Florida, eyes further expansion
Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling about $12,000, using her...
Woman accused of using aunt’s debit card to charge $12K worth of DoorDash orders
Warning to beachgoers as sea turtle nesting season is underway
Remains of woman missing for 5 years possibly located
Man dressed in Pink Floyd attire robs Fort Lauderdale bank

Latest News

FILE - Judy Heumann, center, is applauded during her swearing-in as U.S. Assistant Secretary...
Judy Heumann, disability rights activist, dies at age 75
New York Mets starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws during the third inning of a spring...
Mets newcomer Verlander pitches 3 innings in spring debut
About 20 cars of a Norfolk Southern cargo train derailed near Springfield Saturday evening, the...
20 cars of Norfolk Southern cargo train derail in Ohio
FILE - President-elect Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway accompanied by her husband,...
Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway and husband are divorcing