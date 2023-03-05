Massachussetts man dies after snorkeling incident in the Keys

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 61-year-old man from North Weymouth, Mass., died after a snorkeling incident Saturday afternoon on Alligator Reef off Islamorada in the Florida Keys.

Patrick Alan Martinec was snorkeling with Sundance Watersports when he began signaling for help in the water at approximately 2:20 p.m., the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

He was brought back to the vessel where the crew began CPR and took him ashore.

Martinec was taken to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier where he was pronounced dead.

Foul play is not expected to be a factor in the investigation, the sheriff's office said.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Jack in the Box coming to Florida, eyes further expansion
Warning to beachgoers as sea turtle nesting season is underway
Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling about $12,000, using her...
Woman accused of using aunt’s debit card to charge $12K worth of DoorDash orders
Boil water advisory lifted for Tradition area of Port St. Lucie
Man dressed in Pink Floyd attire robs Fort Lauderdale bank

Latest News

Man seriously injured in crash on I-95
Freebee to offer free way to get around parts of Fort Pierce
Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control waives adoption fees in March, April
6 people injured in crash involving semi-truck in South Bay