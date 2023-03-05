Massachussetts man dies after snorkeling incident in the Keys

A 61-year-old man from North Weymouth, Mass., died after a snorkeling incident Saturday afternoon on Alligator Reef off Islamorada in the Florida Keys.

Patrick Alan Martinec was snorkeling with Sundance Watersports when he began signaling for help in the water at approximately 2:20 p.m., the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

He was brought back to the vessel where the crew began CPR and took him ashore.

Martinec was taken to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier where he was pronounced dead.

Foul play is not expected to be a factor in the investigation, the sheriff's office said.

