Owls cap regular season with 76-72 win at Louisiana Tech

Florida Atlantic center Vladislav Goldin passes against Charlotte during the first half of an...
Florida Atlantic center Vladislav Goldin passes against Charlotte during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Florida Atlantic won 67-52. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Vladislav Goldin had 15 points in Florida Atlantic's 76-72 victory over Louisiana Tech on Saturday night.

Goldin added four blocks for the Owls (28-3, 18-2 Conference USA).

Johnell Davis added 14 points while going 5 of 8 and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line, and he also had five rebounds.

Michael Forrest recorded 12 points and shot 4 for 4, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Isaiah Crawford led the way for the Bulldogs (14-17, 7-13) with 20 points.

Keaston Willis added 16 points for Louisiana Tech.

Jordan Crawford also had 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Jack in the Box coming to Florida, eyes further expansion
Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling about $12,000, using her...
Woman accused of using aunt’s debit card to charge $12K worth of DoorDash orders
Warning to beachgoers as sea turtle nesting season is underway
Man dressed in Pink Floyd attire robs Fort Lauderdale bank
Boil water advisory issued for Tradition area of Port St. Lucie

Latest News

Miami coach Jim Larrañaga wears the remains of the net after Miami defeated Pittsburgh in an...
No. 16 'Canes edge No. 25 Pitt to win ACC regular-season title
New York Mets starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws during the third inning of a spring...
Verlander makes spring debut as Mets take down Marlins
Indiantown Baptist Church burglarized, including piano, organ
Dog groomer pleads guilty to 2 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty