Owls cap regular season with 76-72 win at Louisiana Tech
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Vladislav Goldin had 15 points in Florida Atlantic's 76-72 victory over Louisiana Tech on Saturday night.
Goldin added four blocks for the Owls (28-3, 18-2 Conference USA).
Johnell Davis added 14 points while going 5 of 8 and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line, and he also had five rebounds.
Michael Forrest recorded 12 points and shot 4 for 4, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc.
Isaiah Crawford led the way for the Bulldogs (14-17, 7-13) with 20 points.
Keaston Willis added 16 points for Louisiana Tech.
Jordan Crawford also had 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals.
