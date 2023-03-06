2 killed in small plane crash at Lantana airport

Two men were killed Sunday night when a small plane crashed in a field at the Palm Beach County Park Airport in Lantana, authorities said.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said emergency crews were called to the airport at about 9:30 p.m. for a reported aircraft crash and found a small plane on fire.

An agency spokesperson said crews quickly got the flames under control. However, the two men were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not been released.

WPTV reporter Derek Lowe said the crash happened in a field about 1,000 feet from a runway.

A view from Chopper 5 shows the wreckage from a small plane crash that killed two people at Palm Beach County Park Airport, March 6, 2023, in Lantana, Fla.

Members of the National Transportation Safety Board were at the airport Monday morning to investigate the cause of the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration was also investigating.

The NTSB said the single-engine aircraft involved was a Diamond DA40.

According to FlightAware, based on the plane's tail number, flight records show the aircraft was coming from Williston, Florida, after taking off at 7:23 p.m. Sunday.

FlightAware showed the plane started the day at 11 a.m. Sunday in Henderson City, Kentucky, where it's registered to Diamond Aircraft Sales LLC.

The plane stopped in Harris County, Georgia, before leaving for Williston. According to FlightAware, the aircraft was scheduled to land at Palm Beach County Park Airport at 9:24 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators inspect the wreckage of a small plane that crashed at Palm Beach County Park Airport, killing two people, March 6, 2023, in Lantana, Fla.

According to the Palm Beach County Park Airport's website, there are six runways on the property, which is located just west of Lantana and six miles south of Palm Beach International Airport.

The airport services both fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters, and there is no air traffic control tower, according to the airport's website.

There are also several flight schools, aircraft maintenance and a propeller shop.

