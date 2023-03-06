2 people killed in small plane crash at Lantana Airport

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Two people were killed Sunday night when a small plane crashed in a field at the Palm Beach County Park/Lantana Airport, authorities said.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said emergency crews responded to the airport around 9:30 p.m. for a reported aircraft crash and found a small aircraft on fire.

An agency spokesperson said crews quickly got the fire under control. However, two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

WPTV journalist Derek Lowe said the crash happened approximately 1,000 feet from the runway.

Both the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are scheduled to arrive at the airport on Monday morning to investigate the cause of the crash.

