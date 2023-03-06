4 arrested after 'street takeover' in Port St. Lucie

Four people were arrested Saturday night after Port St. Lucie police said they were involved in a "street takeover" event.

Investigators said about 100 vehicles from South Florida traveled to Port St. Lucie for this dangerous get-together.

Police said this event is similar to the growing popularity across the country where drivers engage in reckless and dangerous actions including racing, burnouts, drifting and donuts.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said their helicopter spotted multiple vehicles drifting and performing donuts in the intersection of Midway Road and Glades Cut Off Road in Fort Pierce at about 11 p.m.

Officers said a 15-year-old boy from Hollywood was arrested after police said he lost control of a Chevrolet Camaro in a roundabout. He was charged with reckless driving, no valid driver's license, two counts of fleeing and eluding and two counts of possession of marijuana.

Police said a 23-year-old man from Palm Beach County was also charged with participating in and spectating a race/street takeover, according to police.

The sheriff's office said they also arrested a West Palm Beach man, 21, and a Fort Pierce man, 18, on reckless driving charges.

Police said they want to remind the public that not only are these "street takeovers" dangerous but are also illegal.

