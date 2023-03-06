Florida man opens front door, bitten by alligator

By Peter Burke
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A Florida man was bitten by an alligator that showed up at his front door Friday night, police said.

The incident happened shortly before 9:45 p.m. at a home in Daytona Beach.

"The resident opened the front door after hearing a noise, believing it was someone looking for his son," McCallister said in a news release. "The alligator lunged, and he was bitten in the upper thigh."

WOFL, the Fox affiliate in Orlando, obtained a photograph of the gator lurking by the front door.

Police found the gator near the front entrance and called Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers.

State-certified trapper Curtis Lucas was then called to capture the 7-foot, 10-inch-long reptile, which had retreated under a trailer by the time he arrived, he told the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

Lucas eventually captured and euthanized the gator.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which were not life-threatening, McCallister said.

