‘I feel great’: World War II Navy vet celebrates his 100th birthday

A doctor and WWII veteran celebrated 100 years of life with 13 other centenarians Sunday.
By News 12 Connecticut, Inc. staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (NEWS 12 CONNECTICUT, INC.) – A doctor and World War II Navy veteran in Connecticut celebrated his 100th birthday.

Harold Batt was a practicing radiologist until just a few years ago and doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.

“I’m 100 years old today and I feel great,” he said.

Batt’s 100th birthday happened to coincide with the annual centenarian celebration at Jewish Senior Services in Bridgeport on Sunday.

Batt was joined by 13 others who were also celebrating their 100th birthdays.

Connecticut senator Richard Blumenthal was also on hand for the festivities.

Copyright 2023 NEWS 12 CONNECTICUT, INC. via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jack in the Box coming to Florida, eyes further expansion
Man seriously injured in crash on I-95
Massachussetts man dies after snorkeling incident in the Keys
Warning to beachgoers as sea turtle nesting season is underway
6 people injured in crash involving semi-truck in South Bay

Latest News

Lantana airport linked to several crashes in last decade
Teacher reassigned following 'racially-charged incident'
A Ukrainian self-propelled artillery vehicle fires on the frontline, Donetsk region, Ukraine,...
Zelenskyy vows not to retreat from Ukrainian city of Bakhmut
The woman was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Hartford, where she was pronounced dead.
Jet in deadly flight may have had ‘trim issues’: NTSB