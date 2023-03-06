Man surrenders after barricading in apartment complex with gun in Vero Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A man surrendered to authorities late Sunday after he barricaded himself inside his apartment with a gun for several hours.

Dozens of residents were asked to evacuate their apartments at Pemberly Pines Apartment Homes.

Around 11:30 p.m., the Indian River Sheriff's Office told WPTV's Danielle Seat that he came out of the apartment with his hands up and unarmed. No injuries also were reported.

The apartment complex is off Fifth Avene, west of Indian River Boulevard and east of US1.

On the scene were SWAT and crisis negotiation members.

The situation started just before 6 p.m. when people in the area called 911 to say a man had shot off a handgun.

Additional callers said they heard the man say “things are going to get bad later" and "I’m going to get in a shootout with law enforcement," according to the Indian River Sheriff's Office.

When police arrived on scene at the complex, the man, said to be in his 40s, had barricaded himself in the apartment, according to IRCS.

The man have been having a mental health crisis, officials said.

